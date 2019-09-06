First Eagle Investment Management Raised Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $1.24 Million; Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.85 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 45,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 492,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 447,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL MEDICINES 600511.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 15.3 PCT Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Adds New Suppliers from South Africa and South Korea to its Growing Generic Manufacturing Network; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-62: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Takeda Pharmaceutical Spain, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 25/04/2018 – Proteus Digital Health® Announces Digital Medicines Pipeline Development and Expansion into Oncology; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 56,500 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 2.29M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Sep 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Medicines Company Stock Hits Two-Year High on Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 200 Points – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: RKDA, SLRX – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Medicines Company Presents Results from ORION-11, First Phase 3 Trial of Inclisiran, Showing Durable and Potent Lowering of LDL-C with Twice-Yearly Dosing – Business Wire” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 30,096 shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $186.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 31,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.17M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 10.29M shares. Weiss Multi holds 25,000 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Bridger Mgmt Lc holds 6.29% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 2.84 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Slate Path Cap Lp has 4.91% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Morgan Stanley owns 50,204 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 59,810 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,155 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 64,524 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Everence Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% or 9,540 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 69,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Axa holds 0% or 6,056 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 13,363 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 7.06M shares. Luxor Cap Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Panagora Asset owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 60,226 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 3,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 12,985 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.04% or 73,069 shares in its portfolio. American Money Mgmt Limited reported 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 117,343 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 160,400 shares to 688,100 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc.