First Eagle Investment Management Position in Newmont Mng (NEM) Has Upped by $10.49 Million; Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Raised General American Investors (GAM) Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 11,304 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 299,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.98 million, up from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 5.84M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,313 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Kistler has 4,599 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 6,556 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 215,675 shares. Moreover, Round Table Service Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,980 shares. 144,005 were reported by Geode Mngmt Lc. First Republic Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,485 shares. Css Limited Liability Il has 0.07% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 33,173 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Mraz Amerine & Incorporated holds 1.12% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 108,405 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 728 shares. 23,870 were reported by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability. Moreover, Saba Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.65% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Citigroup has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. Gottesfeld Stephen P sold 3,500 shares worth $122,605. On Friday, February 1 Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd reported 79,539 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.17% or 464,525 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford owns 57,705 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 550,048 shares. Oppenheimer & Co reported 99,642 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cibc World Inc holds 0.03% or 205,124 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 5.38 million shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 5.90 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 219,700 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 111,619 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 212,753 shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $842.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 3.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).