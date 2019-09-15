First Eagle Investment Management Position in Arqule (ARQL) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Market Value Declined While Alyeska Investment Group LP Raised Position by $12.08 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 128.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 928,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 720,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 102,293 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 152,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 15.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.37 million, down from 16.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 112,621 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 697,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 120,016 shares to 115,429 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 42,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,457 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).