First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $1.29 Million; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Rose, Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 50,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 146,170 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, down from 196,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 503,440 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 12,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.54M, down from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential owns 898,194 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 341,652 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 246,009 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 1,496 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 102,981 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Colony Group Limited holds 0.08% or 17,479 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 30,481 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 269,888 shares. 587 are owned by Valley Advisers. Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,604 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 40,493 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schnieders Mngmt Llc has 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 110,402 shares to 803,799 shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 269,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 22,643 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $30.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 53,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).