First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $2.74 Million; Jlb & Associates Increases Holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co (LLY)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 33,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 8.46M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693.48 million, down from 8.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 801,410 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (LLY) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 2,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 31,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 28,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.80M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One reported 133,808 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bb&T Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 645 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.14% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 68,318 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.99% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Personal Services holds 535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.32% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 15,713 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 443,200 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 407,424 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park City Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 82,053 shares to 436,445 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,285 shares to 9,430 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,574 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

