First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $244.85 Million; Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position Maintained by Provident Trust Co

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 7.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 7.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.97 million, down from 14.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.51M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares to 9.78 million shares, valued at $400.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 142,994 shares. Fiera Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ajo Lp holds 0.04% or 35,416 shares. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.85% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiedemann reported 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Addison Cap invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 125,914 shares. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 3% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 29,199 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.45% or 19,258 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.09M shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company invested 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).