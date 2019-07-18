First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Shares Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Hmi Capital Lowered Holding

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.22. About 1.39M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.01 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.75 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. The insider Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 595,977 shares to 596,477 shares, valued at $65.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 7.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

