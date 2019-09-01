First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Its Ball (Call) (BLL) Holding as Shares Rose; East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (BLL) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 533 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 1.91M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc analyzed 24,692 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.



Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

