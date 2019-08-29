First Eagle Investment Management Lowered By $2.66 Million Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake; NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 25,306 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 2.90M shares with $306.58 million value, down from 2.93 million last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 624,976 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart

Among 2 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NanoString Tech has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 27.19% above currents $23.98 stock price. NanoString Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) latest ratings:

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 1.15M shares to 1.15M valued at $66.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) stake by 102,934 shares and now owns 842,665 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 23.86% above currents $85.18 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $861.32 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity. 2.00 million shares valued at $43.24M were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 73,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Lp owns 10,622 shares. Ameriprise owns 292,336 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 13,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.24M shares stake. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 1.92M shares. Interest Grp Inc owns 16,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.05% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 15,346 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 223,609 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 96,942 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 468,906 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 216,073 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Grp One Trading L P accumulated 1,022 shares.

