First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Park City Group (PCYG) Holding By $410,265; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 76 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 77 cut down and sold their positions in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.57 million shares, down from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.89 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 92,694 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 163,781 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.79% invested in the company for 87,447 shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold PCYG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.24 million shares or 33.03% less from 4.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). 9,765 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Lvw Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 45,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 601,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Llc reported 0.03% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 9,976 shares. 96,663 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,295 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 18,000 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 14,848 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1,773 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company reported 57,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.