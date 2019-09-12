First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $3.10 Million as Share Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 14.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 114,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 22.29 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.06 million, up from 22.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 283,377 shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & stated it has 4.13M shares. Clark Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc owns 1.56M shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,735 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pathstone Family Office Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Coldstream Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 75,441 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.29% or 28,076 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Capital Grp reported 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,202 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,537 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 2.92 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 23.65 million shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 29,160 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.