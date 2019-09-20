First Eagle Investment Management Increases Holding in Teradata Del (TDC); Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Holding in Vmware (VMW) by $596,190 as Valuation Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 345,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 15.42M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552.71M, up from 15.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 144,940 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 104,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, down from 107,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 170,922 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,415 shares to 152,559 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $420.52 million for 37.13 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664,966 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $635.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 191,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).