First Eagle Investment Management Increased Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $35.27 Million; 13D Management Holds Position in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $94.31. About 428,713 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company's stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 26.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.63M, up from 21.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.97M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 1.93M shares to 15.07M shares, valued at $657.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 38,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.30M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

