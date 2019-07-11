First Eagle Investment Management Increased Cree (CREE) Position; Portfolioplus Emerging Markets Etf (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shorts Raised By 1.07%

Portfolioplus Emerging Markets Etf (NYSEARCA:PPEM) had an increase of 1.07% in short interest. PPEM’s SI was 103,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.07% from 102,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 519 days are for Portfolioplus Emerging Markets Etf (NYSEARCA:PPEM)’s short sellers to cover PPEM’s short positions. It closed at $21.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 15,400 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock rose 23.98%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 562,400 shares with $32.18 million value, up from 547,000 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 630,137 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 218,000 shares. Proshare Llc accumulated 0.01% or 29,114 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Incorporated has 213,658 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. 2.59M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.26 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 63,180 shares. Parkwood Lc has invested 0.09% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). James holds 0% or 570 shares. Carroll Financial Associate owns 198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions reported 345 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 7,364 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Northern Tru reported 1.61M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.