First Eagle Investment Management Holds Stake in Ball (BLL); Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $19.00 Million; Share Price Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 32579.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 1.42M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90M, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 2.95 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $525.00M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 369,218 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $165.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 27,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL).

