First Eagle Investment Management Holds Position in Visteon (VC); As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Stake by $589,140

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 39,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 501,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 28,797 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue; 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 01/05/2018 – Meridian Bank 1Q Net $1.3M; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – SENTIENT HAS AGREED TO EXTEND NON-ARM’S LENGTH LOAN FACILITIES BY 5 MONTHS TO MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic Explore Partnership To Enhance Behavioral Health in Tri-State Area; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ’s Series 2018 Bonds ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Prime Meridian Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMHG)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 389,979 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $17.59M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.