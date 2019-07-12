First Eagle Investment Management Holds Holding in Equifax (EFX); As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 363,549 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.06. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canadian consumer delinquencies starting to rise NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FOMO Rally: Time For Catch-Up Trades; Analyzing Google And 3 Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 177,525 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $445.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 31,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.17M shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc has 0.11% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 14,581 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,496 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.74M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 14,400 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 296,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Company accumulated 1,009 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 453,784 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability holds 11,812 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 6,660 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 43,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay L P, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,344 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has 9,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Falling Rates = Rising Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 43,000 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 10,279 shares. Bath Savings accumulated 27,349 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Cap Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,948 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 95,795 shares. Northstar accumulated 5,507 shares. Piedmont invested in 100,243 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd accumulated 3,131 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 23,371 are owned by Highland Management Llc. Bluespruce Invs Lp invested 6.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 248,735 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).