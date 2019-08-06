First Eagle Investment Management Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Lowered by $8.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 339,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 42.97 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 43.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 1.13 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 416,097 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES IN HEALTH INSURANCE SPACE, ERP IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES ARE NOT PART OF DIVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Consumer Care scouts for acquisitions in developing countries – Mint; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 33.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

