First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake; Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Sabre (SABR) Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 27,249 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 2.91 million shares with $389.52 million value, down from 2.94M last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $12.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $146.63. About 101,138 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 66.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 97,257 shares with $2.08 million value, down from 292,834 last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.29M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuance Limited Liability Company owns 107,878 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 442,550 shares. Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 2,467 were reported by Veritable L P. California-based Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 28,947 shares. 4,520 are held by Calamos Ltd Llc. Van Berkom Inc stated it has 396,264 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ajo LP reported 19,631 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,466 shares. Argi Investment Serv stated it has 7,242 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 127,916 shares to 130,916 valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 269,004 shares and now owns 270,954 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Universal Health (NYSE:UHS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Universal Health has $152 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is -2.70% below currents $146.63 stock price. Universal Health had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 4,004 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 1.50M shares. State Street has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 24,149 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 13,314 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 193,332 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). California-based First Republic Inv has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 49,474 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shandong Airlines Selects Sabre to Drive Intelligent Retailing in China and Across Asia – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied QUS Analyst Target Price: $95 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.