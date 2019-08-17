First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Ugi New (UGI) as Shares Declined; Northrock Partners Boosted Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.88 Million

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 901,134 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 30,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.56 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.77M shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 595,977 shares to 596,477 shares, valued at $65.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.