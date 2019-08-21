First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $6.60 Million; As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stock Value Rose, Bulldog Investors Decreased Its Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 254,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619.10M, down from 23.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.70 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 73,041 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.15 million shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $66.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 45,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,195 were reported by Cna Fin. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 13,200 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 2.01M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp Inc Inc accumulated 557 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca has 219,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited invested in 0.01% or 26,508 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.32 million shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited owns 51,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 15,594 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Waters Parkerson Communications Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 215,751 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp accumulated 629,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,941 shares. 246,145 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 17,018 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 749,983 shares. Ancora Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 3.53 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 32,242 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 129,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Kokino Limited Company owns 283,015 shares. Adirondack And Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 265,326 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 40,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 15,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21,100 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 30,535 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. Sgro David also bought $28,875 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.