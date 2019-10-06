First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.94 Million; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 16,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.89M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.56M, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 70.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 5,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561,000, down from 8,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.93. About 625,924 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.81M for 19.04 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 915 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.41% or 3,035 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,212 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based First Amer Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.14% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 124,397 shares. Lpl Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Weitz Invest Management Incorporated holds 66,030 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 12,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 3,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd invested in 411,884 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp stated it has 282,187 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.15M shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited invested 0.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,920 shares to 552,349 shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap La reported 23,311 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 2,719 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 90,816 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Randolph Inc has 2.35% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 119,021 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 2,526 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 3,068 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 1,783 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shell Asset owns 170,839 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1,003 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,197 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 991,438 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn has 47,201 shares. Alabama-based Welch Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc reported 182,316 shares stake.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 102,300 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $393.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.