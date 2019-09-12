First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Hexcel (HXL)

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is 4.00% above currents $81.18 stock price. Hexcel had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. UBS upgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7600 target. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. See Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) latest ratings:

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 220,187 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 25.89M shares with $228.34M value, down from 26.11M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $11.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 3.03 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 260,201 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Hexcel Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,920 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Capital Fund holds 0.03% or 46,527 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust owns 35,181 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% or 18,610 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.84% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prelude Management Ltd Com invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 18,560 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 8,024 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 180,399 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 5.34M shares. Glenmede Commerce Na has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Scout Invests Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Meritage Port Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,069 shares.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 23.51 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $220.43M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 114,638 shares to 22.29 million valued at $617.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 388,157 shares and now owns 48.33 million shares. Innoviva Inc was raised too.