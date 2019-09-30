First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $33.70 Million as Share Value Declined; Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.19 Million as Market Value Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 16,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44 million, up from 113,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 24.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $550.67M, up from 23.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.52 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 10,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,714 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

