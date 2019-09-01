First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) by $64.96 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $109.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 119195.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 595,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 596,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 3.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 9.92M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.51M, down from 12.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 45,000 shares to 50,900 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 106,407 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 49,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

