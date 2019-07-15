First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Post Hldgs (POST) Holding by $64.96 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $356,600

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 309.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 4.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 119195.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 595,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 292,762 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Growth Etf (VOT) by 34,430 shares to 21,874 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 44,165 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,349 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 20,000 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Federated Investors Pa owns 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 666,767 shares. The Ohio-based Cap Advsr has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 42,160 were reported by Shell Asset. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.77% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Psagot Investment House reported 16,885 shares stake. Moreover, Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foundation Resources Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 5,944 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 24,487 shares. 541,000 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. $12.96 million worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 21,325 shares to 4.65 million shares, valued at $815.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prns accumulated 564,405 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 3,068 are owned by Parametrica Management Limited. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 100,606 shares. 2.17M were accumulated by Wellington Grp Inc Llp. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Td Asset Management holds 28,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 26,784 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 94,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 100 shares. Bessemer Inc invested in 0% or 295 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,854 shares.