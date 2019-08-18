First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Equifax (EFX) Position; Fauquier Bankshares Has 0.57 Sentiment

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 4263.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 127,916 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 130,916 shares with $15.51M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With the Bad News Behind Equifax, EFX Stock Is Becoming a Buy Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax discloses details on data breach settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 1.17 million shares to 6.45M valued at $705.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 582,475 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 70,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hl Financial Services Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,288 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2,460 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Cap Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,713 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 88 shares. Citigroup accumulated 16,496 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 296,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 9,597 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Assetmark Inc reported 131 shares. Tobam has 0.46% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 77,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 60 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Equifax has $13000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is -30.15% below currents $143.74 stock price. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. SunTrust maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, February 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $77.59 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

More notable recent Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBSS) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K FAUQUIER BANKSHARES, For: Aug 16 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,560 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 488 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.