First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted B2gold (BTG) Position By $1.92 Million; Legg Mason (LM) Shorts Lowered By 17.08%

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 9.96% above currents $38.65 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.