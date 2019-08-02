First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Equifax (EFX) as Stock Rose; Somerville Kurt F Position in Aptargroup (ATR) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 159,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 161,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 103,106 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 361,004 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,514 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 8,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 4,900 shares. Coldstream Cap Management owns 3,025 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.08% or 4,400 shares. Art Ltd Llc stated it has 7,306 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Nuance Lc accumulated 214,155 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 10,095 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Sei Invests invested in 0.04% or 125,031 shares.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AptarGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On AptarGroup – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares to 2,378 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 1.93 million shares to 15.07M shares, valued at $657.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 934,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Etsy Changes Its Tune (In a Good Way) – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Releases Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.