First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding by $18.80 Million; Mastec Common Stock Usd0.10 (MTZ) Share Price Rose While Schroder Investment Management Group Has Decreased Holding by $27.23 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 191,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262.37M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 173,468 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Mastec Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (MTZ) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 533,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 763,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.34M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Mastec Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 899,238 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.34M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.