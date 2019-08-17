First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Market Valuation Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Boosted by Bryn Mawr Trust Company

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 369,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.60M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.7. About 407,438 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,256 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 114,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtnrs reported 0.3% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Communications Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 10,421 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3,180 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fil Limited holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 9,744 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 126,360 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,376 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 646,134 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 153,852 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested in 0.05% or 642,553 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 169,000 shares to 770,543 shares, valued at $46.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 595,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,945 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,738 shares. Portland Global Limited Com holds 4,478 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 22,057 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 14,464 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 5,940 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 12,782 are owned by Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Trust Of Vermont owns 36,740 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.05% or 12,709 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Llc has 20,030 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & Company stated it has 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Decatur Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.81% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 144,266 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership reported 46 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 2,786 shares to 108,361 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,337 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).