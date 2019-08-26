First Eagle Investment Management Has Boosted Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $15.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Decreased by $1.45 Million Its Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 954,823 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services: Equifax Cybersecurity Issues ‘Demand a Stronger Response’ From Board; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 45,700 shares to 737,968 shares, valued at $36.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Comgest Global Sas owns 43,700 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 13,164 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.01% or 7,056 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northern Tru has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Burney has invested 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,671 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 345,314 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Guggenheim Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 578,511 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.