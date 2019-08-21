First Eagle Investment Management Has Boosted Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $35.27 Million; Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Holder Algert Global Has Cut Its Holding by $641,010 as Market Valuation Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 42,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 27,655 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 70,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 62,684 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 26.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.63 million, up from 21.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 3.60M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 32.12 million shares or 1.09% less from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 72,080 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.06% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). 106,115 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc owns 66 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 1.14 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 26,814 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 60,702 shares. Art Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 12,917 shares. Barclays Plc has 36,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.13 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

