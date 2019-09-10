First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Position in Cummins (CMI) by $3.42 Million as Stock Value Declined; Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Raised Position by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 306,478 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 21,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.01 million, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 828,313 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 58,330 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co owns 8,296 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 5,662 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 8,930 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 119,152 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,575 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 829,632 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,193 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 41,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 133,017 shares. Susquehanna Gp Inc Llp reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). First Republic Inv Management invested in 0% or 11,539 shares. Moreover, West Coast Fincl Ltd has 1.27% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 86,394 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 9,451 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 5,400 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $583.87 million for 10.74 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares to 9.78M shares, valued at $400.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).