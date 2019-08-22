First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) Position By $119.84 Million; Neogen (NEOG) Sellers Increased By 4.31% Their Shorts

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 1.66 million shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 8.50M shares with $620.13 million value, down from 10.16M last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 220,489 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) had an increase of 4.31% in short interest. NEOG's SI was 2.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.31% from 2.49 million shares previously. With 194,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)'s short sellers to cover NEOG's short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 32,890 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news: Neogen's (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq, July 24, 2019. Neogen test for food bacteria nabs key validation – Seeking Alpha, August 21, 2019.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 62.23 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Neogen Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 134,008 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advsr has 0.03% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 136,566 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 484,250 shares. Tirschwell Loewy holds 3.43% or 436,426 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 317,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors has 372 shares. Df Dent Inc has 12,400 shares. Bb&T accumulated 5,863 shares. 5,012 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.05% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 169,000 shares to 770,543 valued at $46.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 83,600 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news: Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance, August 19, 2019. Does Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance, August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.95% above currents $77.31 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% stake. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 588 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 1.41% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.12% or 600,862 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 25,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.68 million shares. Kistler owns 116 shares. Mufg Americas has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.34% or 30,785 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Llc reported 24,723 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 256,772 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 819,773 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Beacon Finance Gp, Texas-based fund reported 12,173 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 36,201 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.