First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding as Valuation Declined; Broadfin Capital Position in Adma Biologics (ADMA) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 924,095 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 339,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42.97M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 43.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Biologics: Buy Or Sell Before Bivigam PDUFA? – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ADMA Biologics, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADMA Bio down 10% after hours on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Approves Prior Approval Supplement for BIVIGAM® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Adam S. The insider LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. Another trade for 4.00M shares valued at $16.00 million was made by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Biotest Divestiture Trust also sold $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, June 6. 25,000 shares were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P., worth $100,000.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares to 395,309 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 83,600 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALB) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 60.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

