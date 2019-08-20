First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $97.22 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Raised by Findlay Park Partners Llp

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 689,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.43M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 362,388 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.03. About 2.27M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hennessy accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0.15% or 1.33M shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 2,184 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howard Cap reported 4,567 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc reported 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,129 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.39% stake. Check Capital Incorporated Ca owns 542,250 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 1,129 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hrt Finance Limited Liability owns 6,107 shares. 19,476 are owned by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,950 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19 million shares to 5.08M shares, valued at $599.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,176 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 83,600 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 110,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

