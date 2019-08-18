First Eagle Investment Management Decreased By $30.67 Million Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position; Shorts at Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (ARCE) Raised By 1.87%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 309,840 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 541,773 shares with $53.84 million value, down from 851,613 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 863,542 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (NASDAQ:ARCE) had an increase of 1.87% in short interest. ARCE’s SI was 201,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.87% from 197,400 shares previously. With 67,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s short sellers to cover ARCE’s short positions. The SI to Arco Platform Limited – Class Ahares’s float is 1.57%. The stock increased 13.07% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 109,505 shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Dana Invest Inc has 0.6% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 127,781 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 4,561 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Georgia-based Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bridgeway Capital Inc invested in 0.05% or 40,300 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0% or 110 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 22,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 75,567 shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 541,773 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 4,500 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Co Ny has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.13% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 214,173 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.74M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -2.91% below currents $101.28 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $8900 target in Monday, July 15 report.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Kkr & Co Inc stake by 83,600 shares to 1.36 million valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 1.15M shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) was raised too.