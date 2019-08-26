First Eagle Investment Management Decreased By $1.13 Million Its Ball (Call) (BLL) Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Upped By $3.85 Million Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 366.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 71,226 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 90,661 shares with $4.92M value, up from 19,435 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $99.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 398,300 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Ball Corp (Call) (BLL) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 533 shares as Ball Corp (Call) (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $6.35M value, down from 3,533 last quarter. Ball Corp (Call) now has $26.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 444,635 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) stake by 1.04M shares to 5.24 million valued at $88.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) stake by 636,811 shares and now owns 698,914 shares. Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Millennials: This 1 Stock Is All You Need to Start Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Revealed: The Best Bank to Buy This Earnings Season – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ball Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 1.15M shares to 1.15 million valued at $66.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 83,600 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Albemarle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.67% above currents $78.97 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Com reported 31,636 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 206,596 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,594 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 70,411 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Btim Corp reported 0.07% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 22,036 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Lp has 225,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.57M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sei Invests accumulated 245,797 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.95% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,248 shares.