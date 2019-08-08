First Eagle Investment Management Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position as Stock Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Cut by $11.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 171,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 554,675 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01M, down from 725,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 107,211 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 106,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 27.91M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 28.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 3.49 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 35,500 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.01 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mrj stated it has 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 411,992 shares. Washington Capital Management has invested 1.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcf Ltd reported 1 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.62 million shares. The California-based Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Summit Securities Group Limited Com reported 8,000 shares. Inverness Counsel New York holds 6,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) reported 164,775 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 399,372 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 619,900 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Palladium Partners invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 256 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.54 million shares to 12.54M shares, valued at $815.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 65,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO).