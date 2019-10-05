First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) as Shares Rose; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Lowered Its Position

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 1.71 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 20/03/2018 – United won’t accept new reservations for cargo-hold pets pending a review; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 102,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393.02M, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $146.13. About 535,742 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 253,728 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 39,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,340 shares to 23,436 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.