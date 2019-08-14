First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Position in Albemarle (Call) (ALB) by $2.58 Million; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $24.94 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $201.25. About 269,540 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.08% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.76M shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 488,119 shares. Motco holds 0.4% or 49,110 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 5,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,004 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% stake. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Personal Advsrs stated it has 217,489 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 207,097 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 11,233 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 29,998 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Albemarle Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on January 19, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.49 million shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $632.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 94,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $515.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.