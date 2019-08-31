First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE); Caxton Has Decreased Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Holding as Market Value Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 26.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.63M, up from 21.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 03/04/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 205,465 shares to 11.32 million shares, valued at $334.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,300 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

