First Eagle Investment Management Boosted By $14.24 Million Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Long Pond Capital LP Increased Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holding

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 146,774 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.40 million shares with $36.84 million value, up from 2.25M last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $664.76M valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 228,209 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 356,043 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 9.78M shares with $400.67M value, up from 9.43M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $222.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 7.62M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 369,218 shares to 1.93 million valued at $165.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 93,002 shares and now owns 4.72 million shares. Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) was reduced too.

