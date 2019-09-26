First Defiance Finl (FDEF) Stock Value Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Its Stake; Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $548.35. About 269,587 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 69,340 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 57,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 60,428 shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 10.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 149,552 shares to 40,674 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 280,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,954 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FDEF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.56 million shares or 0.62% more from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 89,781 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested in 138 shares. Cambridge accumulated 10,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 107 shares. Banc Funds Comm Limited Co holds 171,700 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). First Tru Limited Partnership holds 49,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,700 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 171,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). State Bank Of America De invested in 156,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company accumulated 184,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 102,677 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.94M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Aviva Public Limited Com has 79,488 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 3,205 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 46,343 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 480,553 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,049 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 110 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 330,550 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd owns 10,888 shares. Stevens Capital LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 39,603 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated reported 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Natural Resources Fund invested 1.85% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Farallon Cap Management Lc invested in 1.77% or 465,699 shares.

