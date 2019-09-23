First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Both First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.81 N/A 2.26 12.71 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.63 N/A 2.49 13.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Defiance Financial Corp. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Defiance Financial Corp. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. was more bullish than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats First Defiance Financial Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.