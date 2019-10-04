First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 1.32 19.02M 2.26 12.71 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 27 0.00 3.27M 2.05 13.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Defiance Financial Corp. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Defiance Financial Corp. and Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 69,013,062.41% 11.7% 1.5% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 12,022,058.82% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Defiance Financial Corp. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. In other hand, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Defiance Financial Corp. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 4.9% respectively. 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. has 17.18% stronger performance while Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.