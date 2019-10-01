First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Revlon Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.91% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. FDEF’s profit would be $12.03 million giving it 11.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, First Defiance Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 45,616 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 10.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 28 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed positions in Revlon Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.77 million shares, down from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Revlon Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10,016 activity. Liuzzi Vince bought $10,016 worth of stock or 365 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold First Defiance Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.56 million shares or 0.62% more from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 28,575 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 836,700 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,435 shares. 22,237 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com invested in 184,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 58,551 shares. Franklin accumulated 188,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,295 shares. State Street accumulated 414,809 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.43% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 31,339 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF).

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $571.43 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 37.85% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Js Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.15 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.