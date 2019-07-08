First Data (FDC) Reaches $28.05 52-Week High; Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Unum Group (UNM) Holding By $2.42 Million

The stock of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.73 target or 6.00% above today’s $28.05 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.47B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $29.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.59B more. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 227,564 shares traded. First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) has risen 29.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FDC News: 08/05/2018 – First Data, one of the world’s largest payment processing companies, is betting that restaurants want more data on their customers; 27/03/2018 – FinTech Acquisition Corp. II and Intermex Holdings II, Inc. Announce Release of Transaction and Business Updates; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: FIRST DATA HAS REALLY FOUND ITS FOOTING; 30/04/2018 – FIRST DATA 1Q TOTAL SEGMENT REV. $2.08B, EST. $1.99B; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 24/05/2018 – SIA TO BUY FIRST DATA’S CARD PROCESSING BUSINESS FOR €375M; 03/04/2018 – Factor4 Expands Gift Card and Loyalty Apps in First Data Clover® App Market; 16/04/2018 – FIRST DATA CORP – ADOPTION OF NEW RETIREMENT STANDARD DID NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S NET INCOME, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE, OR SEGMENT REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – VALNEVA SE VLS.PA – FIRST DATA FROM TRIAL ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE EARLY 2019; 08/05/2018 – It has fielded interest from First Data, although the talks were previously unreported

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Unum Group (UNM) stake by 34.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 73,298 shares as Unum Group (UNM)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 284,660 shares with $9.63M value, up from 211,362 last quarter. Unum Group now has $7.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 38,091 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 914,300 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 92,026 shares. Auxier Asset stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fiduciary Trust holds 6,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Com reported 718,277 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,960 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,175 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 3,422 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 9,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 618 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 159,683 shares. Moreover, Sterling Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Cibc World Corporation invested in 0.01% or 28,421 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 18,363 shares to 228,778 valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) stake by 79,114 shares and now owns 14,759 shares. Delphi Technologies Plc was reduced too.

Analysts await First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FDC’s profit will be $349.17 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by First Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.31% EPS growth.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. It has a 25.34 P/E ratio. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

