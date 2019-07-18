First Data (FDC) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Blackberry Limited (BB) SI Decreased By 2.43%

Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) had a decrease of 2.43% in short interest. BB’s SI was 21.64 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.43% from 22.18 million shares previously. With 2.36M avg volume, 9 days are for Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s short sellers to cover BB’s short positions. The SI to Blackberry Limited’s float is 4.06%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 4.18M shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 26.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 16/03/2018 – Phantom Secure, a company that sells modified BlackBerry and Samsung phones, has been accused of “knowingly” selling products to drug gangs in order to help them evade law enforcement; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry and John Chen Agree to Contract Extension; 19/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE REJECTS BLACKBERRY BB.TO REQUEST TO DISMISS AMENDED LAWSUIT OVER STATEMENTS RELATED TO BLACKBERRY 10 — COURT RULING; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD BB.TO – TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – BlackBerry Adds Jaguar to its Roster of Automaker Partners; 31/05/2018 – BlackBerry Advances its Commitment to Building a Secure Autonomous Future; 31/05/2018 – BlackBerry Announces New Security Credential Management System; 03/04/2018 – BlackBerry Accuses Snap of Using Patented Messaging Technology

Analysts expect First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FDC’s profit would be $349.18M giving it 18.87 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, First Data Corporation’s analysts see 42.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 4.72M shares traded. First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) has risen 29.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FDC News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 16/03/2018 – First Data Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – One of First Data’s biggest competitors, Square, just announced its own play for restaurant services; 30/04/2018 – First Data 1Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FIRST DATA RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ADJUSTED EPS; 08/05/2018 – First Data makes another bet on restaurant software; 30/04/2018 – FIRST DATA 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 27/03/2018 – FinTech Acquisition Corp. II and Intermex Holdings II, Inc. Announce Release of Transaction and Business Updates; 28/03/2018 – e-shelter’s Growth Trajectory Across Europe Continues as It Announces First Data Center in Amsterdam

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 47.33 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. It has a 25.23 P/E ratio. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

